Chapin Davis Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 220,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,845. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

View Our Latest Report on Viper Energy

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.