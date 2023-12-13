Chapin Davis Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 191,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $726.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.99. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

