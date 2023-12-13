Chapin Davis Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 226,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

