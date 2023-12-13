Chapin Davis Inc. Has $589,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,275,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

