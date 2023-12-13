Chapin Davis Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

