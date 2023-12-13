Chapin Davis Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.47. The company had a trading volume of 174,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

