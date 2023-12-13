Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 148,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,143,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,840,606.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,275,550 shares of company stock worth $64,223,777 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BIGZ stock remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 526,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,265. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

