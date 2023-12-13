Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 4,572,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

