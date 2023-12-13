Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,292. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

