Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,629,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,160,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. 1,338,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,997. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

