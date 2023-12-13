Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 251,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

