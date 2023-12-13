Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 4,136 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 18,962,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,477,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 996,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,499. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.