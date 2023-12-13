Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dyadic International makes up approximately 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 2.89% of Dyadic International worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Up 3.8 %

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,789. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 232.38%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.