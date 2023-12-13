Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 130,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,037. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

