Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,369 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 684.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,068,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $103,340,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.1 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,359. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $977.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $887.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,508 shares of company stock worth $15,192,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

