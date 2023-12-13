Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,808 Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 72,872.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $177,817.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $177,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $64,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,137.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,249,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,098.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,201 shares of company stock worth $180,250. Insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

