Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 224,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.