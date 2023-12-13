Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.57. 133,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,954. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $232.82.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

