Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

