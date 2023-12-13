Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $569.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $569.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

