Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 525,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,483. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

