Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 358,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,681. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

