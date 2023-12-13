Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 2,375,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

