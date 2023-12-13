Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,823,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 9,878,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

