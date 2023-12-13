Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.