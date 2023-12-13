Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $140.87. 88,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

