Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. W.W. Grainger makes up about 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $815.01. 28,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $760.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $824.64.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

