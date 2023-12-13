Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 8,954,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,878,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.