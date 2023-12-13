Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 261,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.