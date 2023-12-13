Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 562,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

