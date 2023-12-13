Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.