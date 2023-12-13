Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lowered by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after purchasing an additional 421,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,839. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

