Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 95.06% and a net margin of 75.62%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
