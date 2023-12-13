Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,855,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,870 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $449,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

CVX stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

