Chico’s FAS (CHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Chico’s FAS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $7.60 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

