Chico’s FAS (CHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) in the last few weeks:
- 12/8/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2023 – Chico’s FAS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $7.60 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2023 – Chico’s FAS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chico’s FAS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
