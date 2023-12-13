China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.