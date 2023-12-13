China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 1,229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
China Tower stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
China Tower Company Profile
