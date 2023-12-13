China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Update

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 1,229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

China Tower stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get China Tower alerts:

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.