Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 916,516 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. 77,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,003. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.