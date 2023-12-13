Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.24. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 452,642 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.