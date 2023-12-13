CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLP Trading Down 0.4 %

CLP stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

