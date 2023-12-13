CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 6,052,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.6 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMOC Group stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMOC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.
About CMOC Group
CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.
See Also
