CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

