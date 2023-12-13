Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in November

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cochlear Stock Up 2.1 %

About Cochlear

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

