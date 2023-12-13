Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377,146 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.11% of Cogent Biosciences worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

COGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

COGT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 773,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,103. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

