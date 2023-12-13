Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Plans GBX 4.70 Dividend

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cohort stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 540 ($6.78). 74,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,880. The firm has a market cap of £224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.62.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

