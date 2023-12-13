Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the November 15th total of 125,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.