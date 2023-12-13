Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,970,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.