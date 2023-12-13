Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 119,781 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,820,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its 200 day moving average is $249.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

