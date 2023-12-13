Comerica Bank Buys New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 663,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,750,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.28% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.0 %

BWA stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

