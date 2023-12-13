Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,732,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $821.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $824.64. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $760.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

